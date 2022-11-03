Jake Garrett available to Blackburn against Huddersfield after ban overturned

Blackburn will have Jake Garrett available for the visit of Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The midfielder was shown a red card during Blackburn’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry on Tuesday, but an independent regulatory commission subsequently removed Garrett’s three-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

Blackburn are still expected to be without Ryan Hedges and Ash Phillips.

The duo are thought to be making good progress in their respective returns from injury, with Hedges in contention to be available before the competition pauses for the World Cup.

Huddersfield will be without Yuta Nakayama for the rest of the season.

Nakayama, who was selected for the World Cup by Japan, will require surgery after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.

The problem was sustained during Huddersfield’s 2-0 home defeat to Sunderland on Wednesday.

The Terriers also have Ollie Turton (ankle), Matty Pearson (foot), Pat Jones (hamstring) and Tyreece Simpson (knee) on their list of long-term absentees.