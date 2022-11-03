Josh Sheehan pushing to start again for Bolton against Barnsley

Josh Sheehan is pushing for another start as Bolton prepare to welcome Barnsley in the FA Cup on Saturday.
The 27-year-old made his first start of the season in their 3-1 defeat to Oxford last week after returning from injury and will be hoping to do so once again.
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could start in place of Elias Kachunga up front.
Defender Eoin Toal could return from a recent thigh injury.
Barnsley have no fresh injury concerns heading into the tie but are still without several players.
Matty Wolfe and Jordan Helliwell have made progress with their respective injuries but are still a while away from returning.
Midfielder Luke Thomas is a long-term injury victim.
Striker Devante Cole should start after scoring his first goal in six games in their 2-0 victory over Forest Green last week.
