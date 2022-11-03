Search

03 Nov 2022

Setback for Nottingham Forest as Giulian Biancone suffers season-ending injury

Setback for Nottingham Forest as Giulian Biancone suffers season-ending injury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 3:38 PM

Nottingham Forest defender Giulian Biancone has been ruled out for the season after suffering an ACL injury.

The Frenchman, who was one of Forest’s 23 summer signings, sustained the injury in an innocuous training ground incident earlier this week.

He had only played 16 minutes in the Premier League this season but will not feature for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.

Boss Steve Cooper said: “Unfortunately Giulian Biancone picked up a serious knee injury which is ruling him out for the season.

“Really difficult news for him and a blow for us as well. I know he is a player that has not featured too much but he was improving a player we really like. We are all gutted for him because it is a serious injury.

“It is a blow to the group as well. It happened a couple of days ago in training. When it happened we feared it was something serious and the scan confirmed it.”

There is better injury news for Omar Richards, who is stepping up his recovery from a hairline fracture in his leg sustained in his first pre-season friendly following his summer move from Bayern Munich.

Cooper says he is getting closer to a recovery but will not be back for this weekend’s visit of Brentford.

“He is doing well, he is not with the group yet but he is at the next stage of his recovery,” he said. “We see him often out on the grass doing some strong rehab work with his boots on doing strong running and even some ball striking.

“I don’t want to put a time on it but it certainly won’t be this week but it should be pretty soon.”

Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhate are both out with hamstring injuries and will not be involved before the World Cup.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media