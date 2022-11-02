Canada midfielder Jessie Fleming signs new Chelsea deal

Jessie Fleming has signed a new deal with Women’s Super League champions Chelsea until 2025.

The midfielder’s previous contract was set to expire next summer but she has now extended her stay at Kingsmeadow.

Fleming arrived at the club in 2020 and has made 69 appearances for the Blues, winning two WSL titles, two FA Cups and the FA Continental League Cup.

The 24-year-old, who has 109 caps for Canada and helped them win Olympic gold in Tokyo, told the club website: “I am so excited to be staying at Chelsea for the next few years. In Chelsea I have found a home away from home with an incredible group of staff and players.

“I will continue to give my very best to the club each and every day I am a blue.”

General manager Paul Green added: “We are delighted for Jessie to extend her contract with the club.

“She has been developing well over the last couple of years and we look forward to seeing her continue to improve and develop in the upcoming years.”