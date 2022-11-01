Search

02 Nov 2022

Derek Adams admits spot-kick frustration after draw with Derby

Derek Adams admits spot-kick frustration after draw with Derby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 12:23 AM

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was left frustrated by the performance of referee Marc Edwards on an eventful night at the Mazuma Stadium where Derby missed two penalties.

Adams, who saw Ipswich awarded two spot-kicks a few weeks ago, said his side were all too often on the wrong end of some major decisions.

And after Tuesday’s 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw, he said: “It’s the second home game in three where a team has been awarded two penalties against us and it does feel like the bigger clubs get the decisions.

“We feel we should have had a penalty and Derby should have had a player sent off for an assault on the halfway line late in the game but when you are Morecambe and up against teams like Ipswich – who were awarded two penalties here a few weeks ago – and Derby, you don’t get the big decisions.

“I’m really proud of my players for the way they played tonight, They created a lot of chances, particularly in the first half and stood up to a side with the ability of Derby and we totally deserved a point.”

Rams boss Paul Warne also revealed frustration and believed his side should have had a third penalty.

He said: “It does feel like two points dropped when we missed two penalties and it was a frustrating night.

“I was more frustrated because I thought we had a stonewall penalty turned down after we missed the first one as well – and I can’t understand why it wasn’t given.

“I felt that was a big decision because if we had scored first I am sure it would have been a different game.

“I was pleased with the reaction I had in the second half after a poor first period and I got that and I will take the point.”

James Collins and David McGoldrick both saw efforts from 12 yards superbly saved by Connor Ripley either side of the break, with Warne’s team grateful to Louie Sibley for securing the point with a goal just before the hour.

The first spot-kick miss came in the 37th minute as Collins’ effort was saved by Ripley low to his left.

The Rams thought they should have had a second penalty moments later when McGoldrick went down under a Ryan Cooney challenge and the Shrimps took advantage of their fortune when they took the lead in first half added time when Jensen Weir volleyed past Joe Wildsmith from the edge of the area.

Derby started the second half on the front foot, with Collins volleying superbly against the crossbar and seeing his follow-up shot  handled by Ryan Delaney for a second penalty.

This time McGoldrick stepped up but again Ripley came out on top with another superb save.

The goalkeeper was finally beaten just before the hour when Sibley’s shot from the edge of the area took a wicked deflection off a Morecambe defender to fly into the bottom left hand corner of the Shrimps’ goal.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media