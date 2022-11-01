Chesterfield hit back to beat Gateshead

Liam Mandeville fired a second-half winner to earn Chesterfield a 2-1 home win against Gateshead.
Greg Olley’s long-range first-half effort for Gateshead was quickly cancelled out by Joe Quigley’s header before Mandeville curled home a brilliant second for Chesterfield early in the second period.
Gateshead took an 18th-minute lead through forward Olley’s thunderbolt from outside the area, but Chesterfield equalised three minutes later when Quigley headed home Mandeville’s cross.
Spireites’ Armando Dobra blazed over from three yards out following another Mandeville cross before an off-the-ball incident saw Gateshead defender Carl Magnay escape with a booking after Jeff King went down in the box.
Mandeville fired the winner soon after the restart following King’s free-kick, which had rebounded off the wall.
