01 Nov 2022

Accrington stop the rot after late Harvey Rodgers equaliser against Lincoln

01 Nov 2022 10:52 PM

Harvey Rodgers’ late equaliser finally halted Accrington’s five-match losing league run as they drew 1-1 at Lincoln.

The Imps had looked poised to pocket the points after Jack Diamond’s penalty had given them the lead after an hour, only to be denied five minutes from time.

Charles Vernam was superbly denied by Toby Savin, with the Accy keeper flying to his right to keep out the winger’s stinging 25-yard strike after 25 minutes.

Lincoln goalkeeper Carl Rushworth went off with a suspected concussion before half-time.

Inside four minutes of the second half, Tommy Leigh narrowly headed over for the visitors, before a series of niggly incidents incensed the home crowd, finally sparking some life into a soulless affair.

And on the hour mark, Diamond fired City ahead with a penalty. A terrific through-ball from Regan Poole found Diamond, who scampered downfield and into the box only to be brought down, and he duly netted from the spot.

Vernam’s shot after a mazy run was comfortably saved by Savin and then Wright at the other end had to be alert to palm Ethan Hamilton’s swirling effort over the bar.

Diamond almost had a second after his burst into the box ended with a stab at goal that hit the unsuspecting Savin and bounced wide.

A sweeping City move ended with Jamie Robson’s left-footed drive being turned aside by Savin but as the game entered its final throes, Accrington stunned the home faithful as Rodgers headed in Mitch Clark’s cross to nick a point.

