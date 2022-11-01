Harvey Rodgers helps Accrington end losing run with draw at Lincoln

Harvey Rodgers’ late equaliser finally halted Accrington’s five-match losing run in Sky Bet League One as they drew 1-1 at Lincoln.

The Imps had looked poised to pocket the points after Jack Diamond’s penalty had given them the lead after an hour, only to be denied five minutes from time.

Charles Vernam was superbly denied by Toby Savin, with the Accy keeper flying to his right to keep out the winger’s stinging 25-yard strike after 25 minutes.

Seven minutes before the break, Lincoln had to replace Carl Rushworth with Jordan Wright between the sticks, with the Imps goalkeeper going off with a suspected concussion.

Inside four minutes of the second half, Tommy Leigh narrowly headed over for the visitors, before a series of niggly incidents incensed the home crowd, finally sparking some life into a soulless affair.

On the hour mark, Diamond fired City ahead with a penalty. A terrific through ball from Regan Poole found Diamond, who scampered downfield and into the box only to be brought down – and he duly netted from the spot.

Vernam’s mazy run and shot was comfortably saved by Savin and then Wright at the other end had to be alert to palm Ethan Hamilton’s swirling effort over his own bar.

Diamond almost had a second after his burst into the box ended with a stab at goal that hit the unsuspecting Savin and bounced wide.

A lovely sweeping City move ended with Jamie Robson’s left-footed drive being turned aside by Savin, but as the game entered its final throes, Accrington stunned the home faithful as Rodgers headed in Mitch Clark’s cross to nick a late point.