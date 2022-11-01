Maya Le Tissier and Katie Robinson called up for Lionesses’ double-header

Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier and Brighton forward Katie Robinson have received their first England call-ups as part of the squad for this month’s friendlies against Japan and Norway.

Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad also sees a return for United striker Alessia Russo, who missed the 2-1 win over the United States and 0-0 draw against Czech Republic in October through injury.

Jordan Nobbs and Niamh Charles return to the fold as well, while Demi Stokes, Jess Carter and Jess Park drop out.

Skipper Leah Williamson remains absent due to her foot issue.

The European champions conclude their fixtures for 2022 with a double-header of matches in Murcia, Spain, starting by playing Japan on November 11.

They then face Norway – who they beat 8-0 during their triumphant Euros campaign, and are now managed by former England interim boss Hege Riise – four days later as they continue their preparations for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Wiegman said in a statement from the Football Association: “These will again be two good challenging games for us which is just what we want and need at this stage.

“We will come up against one team in Norway that we know plenty about and who are building again under Hege. However, before then we have a tough match against Japan, who are bringing a different style of play which is a good preparation for the World Cup.

“We are hoping the conditions in Spain will help us to maximise our training as every session counts, along with the matches of course, in helping us to be ready for the World Cup.

“We cannot waste a minute and I am looking forward to getting back on the grass. We have some new players to look at as we know we have so much competition for places coming through.”