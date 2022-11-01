Kinross in good shape, but draw is ‘pain’ concedes Beckett

Ralph Beckett was happy with what he saw as Kinross enjoyed a sighter of Keeneland – but conceded a wide draw for his stable star in the Breeders’ Cup Mile is a “pain”.

The tremendously versatile gelding has been in superb form since the summer, taking Group Two titles in the City of York and the Park Stakes before moving on to a Group One double that included the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp and the British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot.

The Breeders’ Cup Mile is next as the five-year-old advances up in trip, a race in which he is currently the second-favourite behind Charlie Appleby’s Modern Games.

After watching the horse work on Tuesday morning, Beckett said: “I’m very happy with the horse, he looks great and he’s travelled well. He jogged a couple of laps of the track and is in pretty good shape.”

The classy Kinross heading out for an early morning stretch of the legs at Keeneland, ahead of his Breeders' Cup mission later this week!

A maximum field of 14 will run and Frankie Dettori’s mount has a wide draw in stall 13, with the race also likely to be run on quick ground as conditions are currently described as firm, in stark contrast to the terrain at Longchamp and Paris.

“The draw is a pain, but there’s nothing I can do about it,” Beckett said.

“I’m happy with the ground and he’s won on fast at York. The ground is only relative in relation to the trip.

“It looks a deep race to me. Modern Games is a good horse and Dreamloper a good filly, and that’s before you get to the Americans.

“My horse thrives on racing and we’ve never had to do any fast work with him.”