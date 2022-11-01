Highfield Princess limbering up Breeders’ Cup challenge

Highfield Princess stretched her legs on Tuesday as she limbers up for her shot at the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

The five-year-old has had a remarkable season so far, progressing from All-Weather Championships Finals Day to a series of Group-race sprint victories across Europe.

Kicking off a Group One hat-trick with success in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the mare then landed the Nunthorpe at York before taking the Curragh’s Flying Five by three and a quarter lengths.

The latter race two races were ‘Win And You’re In’ qualifiers for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, a five-and-a-half-furlong contest at Keeneland where she will clash with American speedball Golden Pal.

“The Breeders’ Cup is something we’ve been thinking about all year. I said to my son, Sean, in the spring, if this filly improves 7-10lb, I’d love to see her around Keeneland over five and a half furlongs round a bend,” said Quinn.

“She’s won round a bend at both Chelmsford and Haydock, she’s good going left-handed. She’s well in herself. She’s been ticking over well; her work has been pleasing and she still looks well so I’m happy with her.”

Highfield Princess has form on ground ranging from soft to good to firm, though Quinn is hoping Keeneland conditions are not too quick.

“They’ve had a very dry time at Keeneland. She’s got very good form on fast ground, but you just wouldn’t like it to be rock hard,” he said.

“I believe there is some rain forecast. She has won on all grounds, but I just hope they get some rain and it’s decent ground.”

Drawn in stall six of a 14-strong field, Highfield Princess will be just one berth away from Wesley Ward’s Golden Pal – twice a Breeders’ Cup winner.

“Golden Pal is the best sprinter they’ve had in America for a long time. I watched him win in Keeneland in the Breeders’ Cup trial two weeks ago,” said Quinn.

“He made all the running; he came out like a bullet. I thought his stall wasn’t closed he came out so quick. He was well in control and broke the track record. I thought he was good but so is she.”