Crucial winner for Colin Keane at Galway

Colin Keane pulled himself level in the race to be champion jockey with a valuable win on outsider Paris Secret at Galway.

Reigning titleholder Keane, is engaged in a neck-and-neck battle to retain his crown with fellow jockey Billy Lee.

Lee went into the Galway meeting with 89 winners under his belt, whereas Keane trailed him by just one on 88.

The opening contest on the card, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden, did not seem to be weighted in either rider’s favour, with Lee aboard an 80-1 shot and Keane’s ride the 28-1 chance Paris Secret.

28/1 winner for @ctkjockey! The champion draws level with Billy Lee in their title tussle as debutante Paris Secret secures the rider's 89th winner of the season 🏇 @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/NrJjxvK9TR — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 31, 2022

The latter horse defied those odds, however, prevailing by three quarters of a length for trainer Andy Oliver on her first ever run.

A second-placed ride aboard Racing Royalty in the Corrib Food Products Maiden was the closet Lee came to success, meaning the duo are now level on 89 winners apiece.

Keane is the 1-5 favourite with Paddy Power to win the title, whereas Lee is now a 3-1 shot ahead of the season finale at Naas on Sunday .

However, the crucial day could be Wednesday when Lee’s appeal against a six-day ban picked up at Dundalk last week will be heard.