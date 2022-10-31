Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson to assess illness-hit squad ahead of Blades game

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson will assess his illness-hit squad before naming his side to face Sheffield United.

A number of players missed the draw against Swansea with ‘flu-like symptoms, with Rob Atkinson forced out during Saturday’s warm-up.

Andreas Weimann was also left out of the squad and it remains to be seen if he, Atkinson or Timm Klose can feature against the Blades.

Tomas Kalas and Kal Naismith remain ruled out through injury.

United will be without the suspended Anel Ahmedhodzic for the trip to Bristol.

Ahmedhodzic picked up his fifth booking of the season in the weekend’s win at West Brom and will serve a one-game ban.

Rhian Brewster faces a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered after coming on as a substitute at The Hawthorns.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is available again after suspension but manager Paul Heckingbottom refused to say if he would immediately replace Adam Davies in the starting XI.