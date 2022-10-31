Search

31 Oct 2022

Lincoln sweat on Daniel Mandroiu fitness ahead of Accrington clash

Lincoln sweat on Daniel Mandroiu fitness ahead of Accrington clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 4:09 PM

Lincoln will check on Daniel Mandroiu ahead of their League One clash with Accrington on Tuesday.

The winger was forced off during the first half of Saturday’s defeat by Port Vale after feeling his hamstring tighten up.

Boss Mark Kennedy changed his starting line-up for the first time in five games, with Adam Jackson coming back into the back three.

Teddy Bishop (hamstring), Joe Walsh (calf) and Lewis Montsma (knee) are set to miss out again.

Accrington continue to be troubled by injuries.

Korede Adedoyin, Michael Nottingham, Matt Lowe, Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Josh Woods, Mo Sangare and David Morgan all remain sidelined.

Stanley, who are looking to avoid a sixth league defeat in a row, can welcome back Doug Tharme and Liam Coyle after they both missed the weekend’s loss to Fleetwood through suspension.

Teenager Leslie Adekoya, who impressed as a substitute on his first-team debut on Saturday, could be given more minutes.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media