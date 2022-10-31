Lincoln sweat on Daniel Mandroiu fitness ahead of Accrington clash

Lincoln will check on Daniel Mandroiu ahead of their League One clash with Accrington on Tuesday.
The winger was forced off during the first half of Saturday’s defeat by Port Vale after feeling his hamstring tighten up.
Boss Mark Kennedy changed his starting line-up for the first time in five games, with Adam Jackson coming back into the back three.
Teddy Bishop (hamstring), Joe Walsh (calf) and Lewis Montsma (knee) are set to miss out again.
Accrington continue to be troubled by injuries.
Korede Adedoyin, Michael Nottingham, Matt Lowe, Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Josh Woods, Mo Sangare and David Morgan all remain sidelined.
Stanley, who are looking to avoid a sixth league defeat in a row, can welcome back Doug Tharme and Liam Coyle after they both missed the weekend’s loss to Fleetwood through suspension.
Teenager Leslie Adekoya, who impressed as a substitute on his first-team debut on Saturday, could be given more minutes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.