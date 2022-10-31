Search

31 Oct 2022

Kyle Bartley returns from suspension for West Brom against Blackpool

Kyle Bartley returns from suspension for West Brom against Blackpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 3:15 PM

West Brom will have defender Kyle Bartley back from suspension for the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackpool.

Bartley missed the 2-0 home defeat by Sheffield United on Saturday – the first game for new head coach Carlos Corberan, whose side are bottom of the table.

Corberan made four changes against the Blades, with defender Conor Townsend, midfielder Jake Livermore, Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips all coming into the side.

Striker Daryl Dike (thigh) and defender Semi Ajayi (ankle) continue their comebacks from long-term injury.

Blackpool will have forward Shayne Lavery available again following a three-match ban.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt continues to be assessed after a hamstring problem ruled him out of Saturday’s win at Coventry, so Sonny Carey could feature again.

Forward Keshi Anderson (calf/thigh) is back training and is expected to be in contention again for the next match against Luton.

Midfielder Lewis Fiorini (hamstring), forward Jake Beesley (foot), Kevin Stewart (foot/calf), and Jordan Gabriel (knee) are likely not to return until after the World Cup break.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media