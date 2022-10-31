Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman could return against Colchester after birth of son

New father Paul Farman is likely to be back between the posts for Barrow’s home game against rock-bottom Colchester.

Farman made a hasty departure at half-time of his side’s 3-0 win over Crewe to attend the birth of his son, with Josh Lillis taking his place.

But the number one should be ready for action as his side look for a third straight win.

Robbie Gotts, Solomon Nwabuokei and Sam McClelland are all back in training and hoping to see action soon.

Veteran Colchester midfielder Cole Skuse is a doubt having come off injured in each of the last two games.

Skuse took a knock in the first half against Crawley but was back in the XI against Stevenage on Saturday, once again failing to finish.

Ryan Clampin could return to the side after being disrupted by cramp and illness, while Alan Judge and Dan Chesters both made promising cameos off the bench on Saturday.

Freddie Sears, whose penalty on the first day of the season remains his only league goal, is vulnerable.