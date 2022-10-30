Search

30 Oct 2022

Late drama at Wembley as Latavius Murray gives Broncos victory over Jaguars

Late drama at Wembley as Latavius Murray gives Broncos victory over Jaguars

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 7:44 PM

Latavius Murray scored a running touchdown in the dying seconds as Denver Broncos twice came from behind to beat Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 in front of 86,215 fans at Wembley.

The Jaguars went 10-0 in front then looked to have sealed victory with just under four minutes left when Travis Etienne scored with just under four minutes on the clock.

But KJ Hamler collected a 47-yard pass to set up Murray for the crucial score to seal a thrilling win and improve the Broncos’ record this season to 3-5.

The Jaguars, playing in London for the ninth successive year, arrived on the back of four straight losses but confident of victory against a side failing to live up to pre-season expectations.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson returned to the team after missing last weekend’s defeat to the New York Jets through injury but endured a rough start, throwing an interception on Denver’s second possession.

And the turnover proved costly as Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence quickly connected with tight end Evan Engram for a 22-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.

Denver’s defence gave their side a boost when Lawrence was brilliantly intercepted by Justin Simmons in the end zone as it looked like Jacksonville were going to add a second touchdown.

But the Broncos offence failed again and Jacksonville’s next possession ended in a Ryan Patterson field goal to make it 10-0.

As the game approached half-time, Denver finally sprung to life. Wilson led a 75-yard drive down the field and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy rushed in from six yards to get the Broncos within three points at half-time.

Denver clawed their way back early in the second when Wilson booted them upfield, including a 38-yard pass to Greg Dulcich that saw Melvin Gordon go over from close range.

Etienne looked to have salvaged success for Jacksonville before Murray snatched a dramatic late victory for the improving Broncos.

