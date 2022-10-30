2019 World Cup final still on the mind for New Zealand ahead of England meeting

Tim Southee admitted the 2019 World Cup final is still a source of regret for New Zealand, who could deal another knockout blow to England’s hopes of unifying cricket’s two major white-ball trophies.

An engrossing contest at Lord’s three years ago had an unsatisfying outcome for the Black Caps as England were declared the winners on boundary countback after tied scores in both the ODI and a Super Over.

It is one of three global limited-overs showpieces where New Zealand were on the losing end but Southee feels defeats against Australia in the 2015 50-over and 2021 T20 World Cups were easier to process.

Southee was 12th man at the home of cricket, taking an outstanding catch to dismiss Jos Buttler and seemingly turning the tide in New Zealand’s favour, but there is still unease at the ending.

Southee told the PA news agency: “I think the two against Australia, they were a little bit more easier to swallow, we were beaten by a better side on the day. That’s disappointing but you can stomach it.

“Obviously 2019 was slightly different and I’m sure a moment in time that the guys will forever play over in their head and how things could have been different.

“But that’s the game and it’s something you’ve got to live with. When you have a close game, you always look back at things that happened in the game that could have been slightly different.

“It wasn’t to be and it’s another one we have to live with and move on. I’d imagine the guys think about it a lot but life goes on and you’ve just got to move on.”

England were last year knocked out of the T20 World Cup by New Zealand and history may repeat itself if the Black Caps prevail in the latest meeting of the two nations at Brisbane on Tuesday.

England seemingly need to win both their two group games to advance to the semi-finals but New Zealand are sitting pretty, with Southee to the fore in their tournament-opening victory against Australia.

The seamer claimed three for six and moved to the top of the all-time T20 wicket-takers’ list.

Currently he sits on 126 dismissals after 102 appearances but he does not expect to stay there for long with Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan just one behind while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is closing in fast.

Southee said: “I’d imagine Shakib’s still got plenty of time left in him and there’s a number of other guys that will come through and absolutely clean that out over the next few years as well.

“When you play for a long time you achieve a few things along the way. It’s just something that’s nice at the time.

“It’s something you probably look back on and reflect at the end of your career once you’re finished. At the moment you’re just living in the present and worrying about what’s in front of us.”

Southee has been part of the New Zealand squad at every T20 World Cup since 2010 and remains a central figure in all three formats.

But long-time opening bowling partner Trent Boult announced a couple of months ago he would have a “significantly reduced” role for the country in order to spend more time with his family and play in domestic T20 leagues.

Southee added: “We go back to age-group cricket, we play for the same domestic side back home and for the last 10-plus years we’ve opened the bowling in all three formats for New Zealand together.

“We’ve been a big part of each other’s careers for such a long time. I love opening the bowling and playing with him, we’re obviously good friends. Hopefully it’s not the last time you’ll see us together.”