30 Oct 2022

On this day in 2019: England appoint Lisa Keightley as women’s head coach

On this day in 2019: England appoint Lisa Keightley as women’s head coach

30 Oct 2022 7:00 AM

England appointed Lisa Keightley as women’s head coach on this day in 2019.

The former Australia international took up her role the following January after seeing out the Women’s Big Bash League campaign with the Perth Scorchers, becoming the first full-time female head coach of the team.

She had previously made her mark at Lord’s by becoming the first woman to score a century at the home of cricket in a one-day international against England in 1998.

The move saw former Australia coach Keightley return to England, having previously worked as head coach of the England academy between 2011 and 2015.

She inherited a side who were the reigning 50-over world champions and who had made it to the final of the previous year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

“It’s a team full of world-class players and to be given the chance to work with some of the players who I worked with a few years ago is really exciting,” she said. “I can’t wait to get started and see where we can get to.”

During her time in charge, Keightley would take England to the final of the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup, where they were beaten by Australia in April.

England also reached the semi-finals of the 2020 T20 World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.

Additionally, Keightley was credited with bringing in an influx of younger players, notably Sophia Dunkley, Issy Wong, Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp.

Following the Commonwealth Games, it was announced that Keightley would leave her position after the limited-overs series against India.

