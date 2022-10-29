Karl Robinson hails versatile Dutchman Djavan Anderson as goal sparks 3-1 win

Versatile Dutchman Djavan Anderson added a new role to his playbook in Oxford’s upset win at Bolton much to the delight of manager Karl Robinson.

Anderson set United on the way to victory with his first goal since moving to England from Lazio on transfer deadline day.

Ciaron Brown drilled in a superb second to make it 2-0 and while Dion Charles gave Bolton hope of another comeback win, substitute Steve Seddon headed in a late match-clinching third.

Robinson, serving a touchline ban, watched the game alongside new Oxford CEO Tim Williams.

“I still don’t know where Djavan plays,” said Robinson of his makeshift front man. “He played for Lazio as a holding midfielder, on the left wing and as right back.

“But with the players we had out, we knew his pace would cause problems.

“I think he is still baffled playing in England when you get tackled. He is certainly baffled in League One getting tackled. He is used to more composure on the ball.

“But tactically we were magnificent and the players took on board everything. It was nice seeing it from afar and I thought our performance levels were superb.

“Our results haven’t always followed our performances, so we know we are better than where we are right now.

“Sat with the new CEO was a bit worrying,” he quipped. “I had to watch my P’s and Q’s, so I was on my best behaviour.”

Bolton were looking for a third successive comeback win after great escape victories over Accrington and Burton Albion.

Manager Ian Evatt said: “We won the last two games based off energy and character not quality.

“But today we looked devoid of energy even though we started the game okay against the most energetic team in the division in my opinion.

“If you don’t match their energy you are in trouble,” added Evatt. “They are full man for man press and rather than being brave and backing ourselves to find solutions we ended up playing too long.

“We have not shown our true colours so we need to do more work.

“We are in the top six with 30 games to go so it is not all doom and gloom. There isn’t a great deal wrong but I think we can be loads better.

“We found ways to win recently when we were not at our best. This time we got found out. All is not lost though so we have to manage the highs and lows.”