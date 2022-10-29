Late penalty earns point for Maidstone against Yeovil

Regan Booty’s stoppage-time penalty clinched Maidstone a 1-1 home draw against fellow strugglers Yeovil.
Booty converted from the spot in the fifth minute of added time after Alex Fisher’s superb header had given Yeovil a half-time lead.
Glovers forward Fisher reacted quickest to a cross on the edge of the box in the 13th minute and guided home a looping header to put the visitors in front.
Maidstone improved after the interval, but had to wait until deep in stoppage time for their reward.
Roarie Deacon went down under Yeovil substitute Ollie Hulbert’s challenge and Booty squeezed his penalty into the bottom corner.
