Paul Smyth wonder goal helps Orient extend League Two lead with Salford win

Paul Smyth produced a wonder goal to earn Leyton Orient a 1-0 win over Salford at Brisbane Road to extend their lead at the top of League Two.

Smyth produced a moment of sublime quality in the 14th minute to notch his seventh goal of the season.

The Northern Ireland international took on two defenders before being grounded but retained the ball despite having his penalty appeal turned down by referee Will Finnie, picking himself up to round another defender before sliding his shot across Ammies keeper Tom King and into the far corner from an acute angle.

The visitors had caused Orient a moment of anxiety three minutes earlier when Matt Smith’s header looked goalbound only for defender Dan Happe to nod the ball to safety.

Aaron Drinan almost doubled Orient’s lead before the break when King dropped a through ball and the striker pounced, but he stabbed his shot against an upright.

It was largely one-way traffic after the interval with Smyth, Drinan and Theo Archibald all going close for the leaders before Salford forward Odin Bailey squandered a chance for an unlikely point when he blazed a free-kick over the bar.