Ayr stay top as second-half goals secure victory at Arbroath

Ayr scored two second-half goals to secure a 2-0 win at Arbroath and maintain their lead at the top of the cinch Championship.
Arbroath came closest to opening the scoring in the first half on 13 minutes when Bobby Linn hit the crossbar and David Gold headed the rebound over the bar.
The visitors edged ahead in the 70th minute when Jayden Mitchell-Lawson was fouled in the box and Ben Dempsey placed the penalty into the bottom corner.
Mitchell-Lawson then made the game safe a minute from time when he twisted and turned in the area before firing a shot into the top corner.
