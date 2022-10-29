Josh Gordon double secures convincing home win for Barrow against Crewe

Josh Gordon hit two goals as Barrow secured a 3-0 win at home to Crewe.

Billy Waters put the hosts ahead eight minutes in and Gordon’s goals either side of half-time made sure of the spoils.

Ben Whitfield provided two first-rate assists in the first half as the Bluebirds took a 2-0 lead into the break.

The midfielder lofted a cross over from the byline for Waters’ opener, a fierce first-time volley into the roof of the goal.

The second came shortly before half-time, when Whitfield sent the ball between the back-line and goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, with Gordon sliding in to apply the finish.

By that stage, Whitfield had seen two shots at goal saved by Okonkwo, who also denied Waters a second goal.

Crewe’s best chance of the half had come 10 minutes before the break but Tariq Uwakwe somehow cleared the bar from close range.

And, 15 minutes after the restart, Gordon’s second goal sealed victory. He robbed Alex defender Zac Williams on halfway and raced through before placing his ninth goal of the season into the bottom corner.

In stoppage time, Sam Foley almost caught out Okonkwo with a shot from halfway, the backtracking goalkeeper tipping over to prevent further misery for Crewe.