Search

29 Oct 2022

Blackburn claim a fourth consecutive win with victory at Hull

Blackburn claim a fourth consecutive win with victory at Hull

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 6:23 PM

Blackburn returned to the top two of the Sky Bet Championship with a hard-earned 1-0 victory at managerless Hull.

Rovers have now won four games on the bounce and left East Yorkshire with three more deserved points after Sammie Szmodics coolly scored after 15 minutes.

The hosts, who are reportedly set to announce Liam Rosenior as their new manager, had enjoyed a mini resurgence under interim head coach Andy Dawson.

But they never looked capable of consolidating upon their two-game winning run and lacked the imagination and strength of mind to land a glove on their well-organised opponents.

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson must have been especially happy by the manner in which his players quickly subdued an enthusiastic crowd at the MKM Stadium.

Rovers’ core gameplan – to stifle into submission Hull’s central three midfielders – was obvious from the outset.

And it nearly yielded handsome dividends when Ben Brereton Diaz chested the excellent Scott Wharton’s reaching cross towards an onrushing Szmodics.

The former Colchester playmaker struck cleanly, but goalkeeper Nathan Baxter parried – with Brereton Diaz denied on the follow-up by Jean Michael Seri.

Two minutes later, Szmodics enjoyed better fortune following Wharton’s deft pass into the right channel – an area that Blackburn had clearly identified as a significant Hull weakness.

This time the 27-year-old elected to hit across the face of goal and neatly found the bottom-right corner.

Hull responded, and at least had more possession of the ball – fleetingly in the first half; far more so in the second – than their belligerent opponents had hitherto allowed.

But, aside from a flash-across-goal attempt from Jacob Greaves on the left, their final ball was continually not good enough.

Hull, unsurprisingly, had greater urgency in the second half, but they looked vulnerable the more they pressed for an equaliser.

No better was that evidenced than when they lost possession in a poor area after 53 minutes. Brereton Diaz played in Sam Gallagher, but Baxter did well to smother.

Baxter’s intervention inspired the hosts, who had a fine spell that peaked when Dimitrios Pelkas headed Regan Slater’s right-wing delivery over the crossbar.

Expertly marshalled by Tyler Morton at the back, Blackburn had neither the inclination nor the need to kick on for a second.

Even in spite of the introduction from the substitutes’ bench of leading scorer Oscar Estupinan, Hull were essentially defeated long before the final whistle as Blackburn marched on.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media