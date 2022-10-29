Search

29 Oct 2022

Zak Swanson earns Portsmouth a point with his first senior goal

Zak Swanson earns Portsmouth a point with his first senior goal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 6:23 PM

Defender Zak Swanson’s first senior goal salvaged a point for Portsmouth in a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury at Fratton Park.

Swanson struck to cancel out Elliott Bennett’s goal against his former club and rescue Danny Cowley’s stuttering side from defeat.

It took 19 minutes for either side to muster a shot on goal, when a cross from Owen Dale saw Colby Bishop head straight at Shrews goalkeeper Marko Marosi from six yards.

But it was the visitors who took the lead a minute later after poor Pompey defending.

Carl Winchester’s initial shot struck a post, but the rebound fell kindly for Bennett to slot home.

Portsmouth levelled in the 29th minute when Dale’s deflected shot was pushed away for a corner which was played short for Swanson to curl the ball beautifully into the far corner.

Although Pompey dominated the second half, they could not find a winner. The closest they came was from a Bishop header which just cleared the crossbar.

