Zak Swanson earns Portsmouth a point with his first senior goal

Defender Zak Swanson’s first senior goal salvaged a point for Portsmouth in a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury at Fratton Park.
Swanson struck to cancel out Elliott Bennett’s goal against his former club and rescue Danny Cowley’s stuttering side from defeat.
It took 19 minutes for either side to muster a shot on goal, when a cross from Owen Dale saw Colby Bishop head straight at Shrews goalkeeper Marko Marosi from six yards.
But it was the visitors who took the lead a minute later after poor Pompey defending.
Carl Winchester’s initial shot struck a post, but the rebound fell kindly for Bennett to slot home.
Portsmouth levelled in the 29th minute when Dale’s deflected shot was pushed away for a corner which was played short for Swanson to curl the ball beautifully into the far corner.
Although Pompey dominated the second half, they could not find a winner. The closest they came was from a Bishop header which just cleared the crossbar.
K-K joint captains and first cousins, Daniel Hand and Adam Screeney receive the MHC Cup from Offaly GAA secretarty, Colm Cummins.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.