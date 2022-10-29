Morecambe strike direct from corner to deny Wycombe

A stunning Adam Mayor goal direct from a corner saw Morecambe secure a 1-1 draw away to Wycombe.
Chris Forino’s first-half header had opened the scoring for the Chairboys, before substitute Mayor’s deserved equaliser.
Wycombe had dominated the opening exchanges, and were rewarded when Forino planted a header home from a Garath McCleary cross.
Sam Vokes had a similarly towering header chalked off, while Morecambe’s Caleb Watts skewed a shot wide after a goalmouth scramble.
Connor Ripley saved smartly from both Anis Mehmeti and Vokes either side of half-time, while Wycombe’s Max Stryjek kept out Liam Shaw as Morecambe’s attacking threat increased.
The visitors then had a penalty appeal for handball waved away shortly before Mayor’s equaliser. Mayor had won the corner himself after his strike took a deflection and from the ensuing corner, the goal was ultimately awarded by the assistant referee much to Wycombe players’ protests.
Stoppage time saw a sprawling Stryjek save deny Mayor a match-winner, while Wycombe saw another goal ruled out for a foul.
K-K joint captains and first cousins, Daniel Hand and Adam Screeney receive the MHC Cup from Offaly GAA secretarty, Colm Cummins.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.