29 Oct 2022

Morecambe strike direct from corner to deny Wycombe

Morecambe strike direct from corner to deny Wycombe

29 Oct 2022

A stunning Adam Mayor goal direct from a corner saw Morecambe secure a 1-1 draw away to Wycombe.

Chris Forino’s first-half header had opened the scoring for the Chairboys, before substitute Mayor’s deserved equaliser.

Wycombe had dominated the opening exchanges, and were rewarded when Forino planted a header home from a Garath McCleary cross.

Sam Vokes had a similarly towering header chalked off, while Morecambe’s Caleb Watts skewed a shot wide after a goalmouth scramble.

Connor Ripley saved smartly from both Anis Mehmeti and Vokes either side of half-time, while Wycombe’s Max Stryjek kept out Liam Shaw as Morecambe’s attacking threat increased.

The visitors then had a penalty appeal for handball waved away shortly before Mayor’s equaliser. Mayor had won the corner himself after his strike took a deflection and from the ensuing corner, the goal was ultimately awarded by the assistant referee much to Wycombe players’ protests.

Stoppage time saw a sprawling Stryjek save deny Mayor a match-winner, while Wycombe saw another goal ruled out for a foul.

