Cheltenham against MK Done ends in stalemate

Cheltenham and MK Dons played out an uneventful 0-0 draw devoid of goalscoring chances.
The highlight of a cagey opening period in League One was a fine diving save from Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming to keep out James Olayinka’s deflected shot in the 39th minute.
At the other end, on-loan goalkeeper Luke Southwood made a comfortable save from Bradley Johnson early on, while Liam Sercombe fired wide for the hosts.
Johnson thumped another effort wide three minutes into the second half and Lewis Freestone made a vital challenge on Louie Barry in the box.
Cheltenham substitute Christian Norton smashed an effort over the crossbar before Ben Williams volleyed high after from Sean Long’s cross from the right.
Ex-Robins favourite Mohamed Eisa forced Southwood into a one-handed stop in the final seconds.
And after claiming midweek wins, both teams had to be content with a point.
