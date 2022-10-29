Doncaster see off Gillingham to give Danny Schofield first win

Harrison Biggins’ header earned Danny Schofield his first victory as Doncaster manager following a 1-0 win over troubled Gillingham.
Rovers held on after scoring first in a game for only the fifth time in 21 contests this season as Schofield celebrated maximum points in his third match in charge.
Doncaster edged a low-key first half and came closest to scoring when a flowing move from one end of the pitch to the other involving Kyle Hurst, Ro-Shaun Williams and Kyle Knoyle ended with left-back James Maxwell blasting over at the far post.
Early in the second period former Fleetwood midfielder Biggins thumped a 35-yard free kick against the crossbar, while home goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell had to be alert at the other end to prevent Max Ehmer’s looping header from opening the scoring.
Instead, it was Biggins who made the breakthrough on the hour mark when he planted a downward header into Glenn Morris’ bottom left corner from eight yards following Knoyle’s right-wing cross.
The shot-shy visitors, who have only scored six league goals all season, failed to threaten an equaliser.
