Kristian Dennis scores twice as Carlisle conquer in-form Tranmere

Kristian Dennis bagged a brace as Carlisle ended a run of back-to-back Sky Bet League Two defeats with a 2-0 win at in-form Tranmere.

Dennis opened the scoring with less than a minute gone and sealed victory with a coolly converted penalty in the 54th minute.

The win moves the Cumbrians above their opponents, with whom they were level on points going into the game, and up to seventh place.

Carlisle were straight out of the traps and took the lead within a matter of seconds as Jack Stretton drove a low cross to Dennis to slide the ball home.

It looked as though the visitors had doubled their advantage in the 13th minute when Stretton found the net after Ross Doohan’s smart save from Taylor Charters’ effort, but it was ruled out for offside.

Tranmere came close to equalising almost immediately after that through Josh Hawkes’ deflected effort and then again in the 34th minute, with Kieron Morris’ header well saved by Tomas Holy.

But their endeavour came to nothing and nine minutes after the restart Carlisle’s win was secured as Dennis sent Doohan the wrong way from the spot after Stretton had been brought down in the box following a free-kick delivery.