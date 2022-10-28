Gelino Bello made to battle on chasing bow

Gelino Bello survived a scare to open his account over fences at the first attempt in the bet365 Novices’ Chase at Wetherby.

A Grade One winner over hurdles at the Grand National meeting in April, he was sent off at the prohibitive odds of 1-4 to start life in a new sphere with a victory.

He only faced two in opposition – or at least he was supposed to.

His major market rival, Chris Gordon’s Press Your Luck, whipped around at the start and unseated jockey Tom Cannon with many thinking the race had lost a lot of interest.

However, Laura Morgan’s Loughderg Rocco, rated some 27lb inferior to Gelino Bello over hurdles, tracked him all the way and even headed the favourite between the last two fences until Harry Cobden eventually got Paul Nicholls’ charge home by half a length.

“It’s a case of job done really and it wasn’t ideal when Chris’ horse whipped round, so it was always going to be like that afterwards – our main aim was a clean round,” said Nicholls.

“It’s been so hard to school on grass, that’s the first time he’s jumped fences on grass, so it was a good experience in that sense.

“He’ll just keep improving and he’ll probably go to Newbury next (Coral Gold Cup meeting) and then Kempton, where going slightly right-handed might suit him.

“From the day he started he’s always gone a little bit right. Harry went purposefully wide to give him room and he was good when Harry asked him but going to the last, he just didn’t want to throw it away and make a mistake.

“It gave the crowd some entertainment and when they go a good gallop, that will suit him a lot better.”

Paddy Power left the winner unchanged at 16-1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

Of his unfortunate unseat, Cannon said: “He whipped round and I nearly stayed on, but the second you hit the floor you can’t go. I’d have loved to be able to jump back on but in this day and age you’re not allowed to.”

The opening bet365 Novices’ Handicap Hurdle went the way of Nicky Richards’ Miss Milano (5-1).

Conor Rabbitt steered a wide path on the mare who eventually had enough to see off Fergal O’Brien’s Sister Michael close home to gain a first career success.

“She’s a nice mare and I thought she looked particularly well beforehand,” said Richards.

“She’s just needed time, but she’s got a typical old-fashioned National Hunt pedigree and these Milan’s tend to improve with age. She’ll make a lovely chaser.”

Richards later doubled up when Parisencore justified 6-4 favouritism in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle race.

Danny McMenamin had to be at his strongest to hold off Albert’s Back by a neck.

“He was consistent last season and deserved to win his two races. He relaxes well in front and pops away well. I don’t think he can go up too much for that so hopefully there’s a bit more to come,” said Richards.