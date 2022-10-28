Search

28 Oct 2022

Confident Aberdeen not focused on Rangers’ struggles – Leighton Clarkson

28 Oct 2022 3:15 PM

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson says Aberdeen will stick to a winning formula of focusing on their own game rather than their opponents when they take on Rangers.

The 21-year-old on-loan Liverpool player has helped the Dons to three consecutive victories ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ibrox.

Rangers are under pressure going into the game after slipping four points behind Celtic last weekend and being booed off the Ibrox pitch for a second game running when they drew with Livingston.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has come under criticism and their difficult Champions League campaign continued with a 3-0 defeat by Napoli on Wednesday night.

Clarkson, whose parent club won 7-1 at Ibrox earlier this month, said: “They have got some quality players, they are playing Champions League football and have international players as well.

“We are not really focusing on what is happening behind the scenes at Rangers or how they are doing.

“We are more focused on ourselves, because that’s what we have done the last three games and I don’t see why we should focus on them really.

“We go into every game wanting to win so we will do the best we can to try and win the game. We won’t go there frightened of them or anything like that, we will go there with confidence.

“That is crucial. Over this last week we have grown in confidence. I just feel like it’s a time where we can go there and get a victory.”

