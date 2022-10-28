Thomas issues Our Power warning ahead of Ascot return

Sam Thomas has warned Our Power is not at concert pitch ahead of his seasonal reappearance in the Bateaux London Gold Cup at Ascot on Saturday.

Following winter wins at Wincanton and Huntingdon last term, the seven-year-old went on to finish third in the Coral Trophy at Kempton and fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival.

On the strength of that form Our Power is among the market principals for this weekend’s £100,000 feature in Berkshire, but Thomas feels the run will bring him on fitness-wise.

“It’s a long season and he certainly improved as the season went on last season. I’d imagine it will be the same again,” said the trainer.

“We haven’t had a prep run and he’s one who will definitely improve for the outing. He’s done as much work as we can physically do, but he’ll come on for the run for sure.

“He is in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury (November 26) and I’d love to get him in there, but he’ll need to go up in the weights.”

Another trainer with one eye on next month’s Coral Gold Cup is Alan King, whose Major Dundee makes his first appearance since finishing third in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr in early April.

King said: “He’s ready to come back. I desperately wanted to get a run into him before the Coral Gold Cup and it was either run this weekend or not run at all before Newbury.

“I want to get started and I would like to think whatever he does on Saturday, he’ll improve for it.”

A lack of match fitness should not be a problem for the Tom Lacey-trained Tea Clipper, who was narrowly beaten by Irish veteran Peregrine Run at Chepstow three weeks ago.

“It looks a good opportunity for him,” said Lacey.

“His form is there in the book. Has the handicapper got him? I don’t know, but he’s in good shape and it would be nice if he could bag a nice handicap – he deserves to.

“He’s in good shape and our horses seem to be coming on for a run, so hopefully he has.”

Mister Malarky won twice at Ascot when trained by Colin Tizzard and made a decent start to life with Richard Bandey when second at Doncaster and Cheltenham in the spring.

Bandey said: “He seems in good form at home. David Bass sat on him this morning and had a little school and all went well.

“It’s a nice starting point for him for the season. He’s won and run well round there in the past and we’ll see how we go.

“It’s his first run of the season and I’m sure he’ll probably come on a bit, but fingers crossed he’s straight enough and will have a good run.”

Regal Encore is something of a standing dish in the London Gold Cup, with this his fifth appearance in the race.

Anthony Honeyball’s veteran was triumphant in 2020 and finished third 12 months ago and is back for more at the age of 14.

Frank Berry, racing manager to Regal Encore’s owner JP McManus, said: “He’s been a star for us, winning a lot of races, and seems to love Ascot – he seems to be better round Ascot than anywhere else.

“Anthony is very happy with him and we’re just hoping we get a drop of rain to slow the others down a bit.

“He’s in good order and is loving it at home, but he is 14 and we’ll take it race by race with him.”