Search

28 Oct 2022

Josh Gordon vying for starting berth if Barrow opt to make changes against Crewe

Josh Gordon vying for starting berth if Barrow opt to make changes against Crewe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

Barrow boss Pete Wild could field the same team for the third successive game as League Two rivals Crewe head for the SO Legal Stadium.

Wild kept faith with the XI which started last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Gillingham for the midweek victory over Grimsby.

Sam Foley and Josh Gordon were used from the bench in both games with the former nursing a shoulder problem and the latter having been handed a break.

Robbie Gotts, Solomon Nwabuokei and Sam McClelland are all back in training and close to returning to contention.

Crewe manager Alex Morris has a decision to make over teenage midfielder Joel Tabiner.

The 18-year-old came off at half-time in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon, just his third league start for the club, and Morris has signalled his intention to manage the youngster’s workload as he makes his way in the game.

He named an unchanged starting line-up at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, where on-loan Arsenal keeper Arthur Okonkwo saved a penalty to help clinch a point.

Rod McDonald (groin), Christopher Long (ankle), Callum Ainley (shoulder) and Charlie Colkett (hamstring) are all working their way back to fitness.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media