Josh Gordon vying for starting berth if Barrow opt to make changes against Crewe

Barrow boss Pete Wild could field the same team for the third successive game as League Two rivals Crewe head for the SO Legal Stadium.

Wild kept faith with the XI which started last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Gillingham for the midweek victory over Grimsby.

Sam Foley and Josh Gordon were used from the bench in both games with the former nursing a shoulder problem and the latter having been handed a break.

Robbie Gotts, Solomon Nwabuokei and Sam McClelland are all back in training and close to returning to contention.

Crewe manager Alex Morris has a decision to make over teenage midfielder Joel Tabiner.

The 18-year-old came off at half-time in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon, just his third league start for the club, and Morris has signalled his intention to manage the youngster’s workload as he makes his way in the game.

He named an unchanged starting line-up at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, where on-loan Arsenal keeper Arthur Okonkwo saved a penalty to help clinch a point.

Rod McDonald (groin), Christopher Long (ankle), Callum Ainley (shoulder) and Charlie Colkett (hamstring) are all working their way back to fitness.