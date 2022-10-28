Sean Raggett and Reeco Hackett doubts for Portsmouth against Shrewsbury

Portsmouth could be without Sean Raggett and Reeco Hackett ahead of their clash with Shrewsbury.

The pair will be assessed after both were forced off the field with injury in the midweek draw with Oxford.

Marlon Pack will also be checked after missing the Us game with a hamstring injury.

Louis Thompson is sidelined with a broken leg, while Jayden Reid is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Matt Pennington could feature again as Shrewsbury travel to Fratton Park.

The defender made his first start since returning from injury against Plymouth in midweek.

Julien Dacosta could also push for minutes after he returned from injury and made the bench as an unused substitute against the Pilgrims.

Striker Daniel Udoh and defender George Nurse are both long-term absentees for the Shrews.