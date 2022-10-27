Ryan Inniss starts ban as Charlton host Ipswich

Charlton will be without suspended defender Ryan Inniss for their home game against Ipswich.
Centre-half Inniss was sent off for two bookable offences in Tuesday night’s home defeat to MK Dons, earning his second red card of the season.
Midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor (hip) has missed the last two matches and will be assessed.
Teenage striker Miles Leaburn and forward Diallang Jaiyesimi are both still out due to respective ankle injuries.
Ipswich midfielder Lee Evans will miss out after sustaining a knee injury in last Friday’s home win against Derby.
Evans, who missed the midweek win at Port Vale, will be sidelined for several weeks after damaging a medial ligament, but does not need surgery.
Captain Sam Morsy is back in contention after a one-game ban and defender Kane Vincent-Young could also return after recovering from a calf strain.
Sone Aluko (knee), Greg Leigh (leg fracture) and Gassan Ahadme (foot) are all still unavailable.
North Tipperary 2022 Macra Rally committee and guests at the launch of this year's annual conference/Rally.
Coolderry Central School was the main beneficiary of the funds raised during the Black Bull Community Threshing last August. A cheque for €32,000 was presented to the school principal Una Teehan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.