Search

26 Oct 2022

Billy Lee edges one in front of Colin Keane in Irish title battle

Billy Lee edges one in front of Colin Keane in Irish title battle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 7:10 PM

Billy Lee has edged one winner ahead of Colin Keane in the race to secure the Irish Flat jockeys’ championship.

The two riders were level on 88 winners apiece ahead of Wednesday’s meeting at the Curragh, where each had a book of six rides.

Lee immediately struck with a winner in the opening contest, steering Nightcliff to victory at 11-2 for trainer David Geary in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.

Of the winner, Geary said: “She missed a lot of the season with a splint and we’ll put her away now and start back next season. She’s a big filly, has filled into her frame since June and hopefully there will be a bit more to come from her next year.”

Lee had a close encounter with a second victory when Advantage Point, trained by Eddie and Patrick Harty, was involved in a photo finish in the Extra Place Races At Novibet Handicap.

The verdict did not go in his favour, however, and he was deemed to have been beaten a short head by Daniel King aboard Peter Lawlor’s Joupe.

Lee did not come close to another victory on the card and Keane was luckless throughout the afternoon as none of his rides were placed.

The title race rolls on to Dundalk on Friday evening, with Keane now the outsider of the duo as Paddy Power have priced him as a 5-4 shot and Lee the odds-on favourite at 4-7 – a stark contrast to the 50-1 price he was available at when odds were first offered by the same bookmaker.

The season, and therefore the contest, officially ends at Naas on Sunday week and if Lee succeeds it will his first championship, whereas Keane holds the title and previously won it in 2017 and 2020.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media