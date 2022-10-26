‘Big disappointment’ for Mullins, as The Nice Guy ruled out for the season

Willie Mullins has revealed last year’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle winner The Nice Guy is set to be out for the season.

The unbeaten seven-year-old was ultra-impressive in his novice hurdle season, winning at the Cheltenham Festival on just his second start over timber.

He pulled five lengths clear of Minella Cocooner to score at Prestbury Park and confirmed that form when holding off the same rival to add a second Group One at the Punchestown Festival.

The Nice Guy wins the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle It's three in three on the day for @WillieMullinsNH which makes him the leading trainer of the week!#CheltenhamFestival | #ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/mchx65oUpC — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 18, 2022

The son of Fame And Glory was set to embark on a staying novice chase campaign, with connections hoping he would continue to flourish over the larger obstacles.

However, there has been disappointing news from the Closutton camp with the Malcolm Denmark-owned gelding meeting with a setback that will put him on the sidelines.

“Unfortunately, The Nice Guy is out for the season,” said Mullins.

“He has a problem behind, and it will take a few months to come right. It is a big disappointment to Malcolm Denmark and myself that The Nice Guy is out, but I don’t think he owes us anything so if he has to take the season off so be it.”