26 Oct 2022

‘We deserved that’ – Swindon head coach Scott Lindsey on late show at Bradford

26 Oct 2022 12:01 AM

Swindon head coach Scott Lindsey felt his side deserved their late equaliser after substitute Luke Jephcott salvaged a 1-1 draw in stoppage time at Bradford.

Tyreik Wright had given Mark Hughes’ Bantams the lead with his third goal of the season.

But the visitors fought back with a strong second half and on-loan Plymouth striker Jephcott equalised from the rebound after his initial penalty had been saved by Harry Lewis.

Lindsey said: “I think we deserved that. I felt we were by far the better side in the second half and created a lot of chances.

“We’re disappointed not to take all three points. But on reflection, they’re a good side, and this is a tough place to come, so it’s a good point on the road.

“We spoke at half-time, and we felt they had really good rotations which we had worked on in training. But we didn’t commit to our possession.

“They were the better side in the first half – that was very clear to see. At half-time we spoke about being better with the ball.

“We needed to commit to what we do, commit to us playing with the ball and moving it from side to side. We needed to be calmer with the ball.

“I thought we were quite erratic at times, and I certainly think the lads listened and took on board what we said at half time.”

Bradford had several chances in the first half and Wright forced a good save from Sol Brynn.

Harry Chapman shot narrowly wide before they took the lead after 31 minutes. Matty Foulds and Dion Pereira combined to play in Wright who angled a shot past Brynn into the bottom corner.

But Swindon came out much stronger with Jacob Wakeling twice testing Lewis and putting another two efforts wide.

Ciaran Brennan headed over before Swindon were awarded a penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

Bradford manager Mark Hughes felt referee Jeremy Simpson was wrong to punish defender Brad Halliday for handling Ellis Iandolo’s cross.

Hughes said: “I don’t think it’s a penalty. It’s hit Brad high up on the arm and his arm’s not away from his body.

“It’s not a handball. The referee can’t see it either, he’s about 20 yards away with three or four people between him and Brad.

“There’s no way he can make a definite decision. He’s basically reacted to the Swindon fans and the players around him.

“He needs to be stronger and just referee what he’s actually seen.

“They were able to shout more in hope than real confidence that it was going to be given. They’ve got lucky and the referee’s bought that.

“It’s really disappointing because the manner of our performance was really good.”

