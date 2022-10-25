Search

26 Oct 2022

Matt Bloomfield ‘really enjoyed’ Colchester’s display in draw with Crawley

Matt Bloomfield ‘really enjoyed’ Colchester’s display in draw with Crawley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 11:45 PM

Matt Bloomfield said he was proud of his Colchester players after they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with fellow League Two strugglers Crawley.

The U’s led in the 20th minute following Alex Newby’s excellent low 25-yard strike, from Dan Chesters’ short pass.

But Crawley hit back with two goals either side of half-time.

The visitors equalised in the 45th minute when Ashley Nadesan headed in unmarked from George Francomb’s delivery into the box.

Crawley then took the lead 24 seconds into the second half after James Tilley’s close-range strike squirmed past goalkeeper Sam Hornby, following Tom Nichols’ pass.

But the impressive Junior Tchamadeu salvaged a point for Colchester in the 62nd minute when he collected Newby’s pass and ran at the Crawley defence before drilling an excellent low strike inside the near post.

Colchester boss Bloomfield said: “I really enjoyed our performance, apart from maybe five minutes after half-time and five minutes before half-time.

“I thought we were excellent – we had a game plan and the boys executed it.

“We asked them to pass the ball and they did, we used John (Akinde) at the right time and played around him at the right time and there were some really good individual performances.

“I’m really proud of the boys. I genuinely feel like we’re building something and I’m extremely proud of the performance.

“We’ve created some really good scoring opportunities. When I came in, I said I wanted us to play on the front foot and play with energy on the attack.

“In our last two away league games, we’ve not quite done that and been slightly disappointing but we’re putting some building blocks in place. We scored two goals and we could have had a few more.”

Crawley interim boss Lewis Young was pleased with the commitment his side showed, after they extended their unbeaten league run to three matches.

Young said: “We’re fortunate to come out with a point but we’ve shown a different side to us tonight.

“We’ve stood up and battled and we’ve gone away with some real bumps and bruises and there’s definitely positives to take.

“They started the game really well and obviously went 1-0 up.

“We made a couple of tactical changes and got back into the game and finished the first half really, really well.

“We came out of the blocks for the second half on fire again and a few little things were said at half-time which I don’t want to make a habit of.

“It wasn’t just me, it was the players as well and that’s where we started to change.

“I’m just disappointed we haven’t taken the game and carried on but all credit to Colchester – they showed massive fight and we knew it was going to be a really tough game.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media