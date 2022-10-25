Search

25 Oct 2022

Gary Caldwell starts Exeter tenure with draw against Derby

Gary Caldwell starts Exeter tenure with draw against Derby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 10:50 PM

Gary Caldwell’s managerial reign at Exeter started with a hard fought point as Derby were held to a goalless draw at Pride Park.

Derby started the first league meeting between the clubs strongly but failed to make the most of some promising situations after Haydon Roberts headed an early chance over.

A quick break by Exeter in the 18th minute saw Jay Stansfield force Joe Wildsmith into a diving save with Derby’s only effort on target in the first half coming when William Osula’s flick was easily held by Jamal Blackman.

The Exeter goalkeeper looked fortunate to stay on the field in the 48th minute when he rushed out of his area and clattered Osula but referee Adam Herczeg did not give a foul.

Blackman made a great save in the 77th minute to turn over a deflected free-kick from Conor Hourihane but went off injured 11 minutes later after a challenge from Osula.

Blackman’s injury resulted in seven minutes of added time but Derby could not break through.

