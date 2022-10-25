Search

25 Oct 2022

Andy Farrell not ruling any of Ireland’s injured stars out of South Africa clash

Andy Farrell not ruling any of Ireland’s injured stars out of South Africa clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 5:39 PM

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says that none of his squad’s injured players have been ruled out of next week’s Autumn Nations Series opener against world champions South Africa.

The newly-installed world number one team return to Test match business when the Springboks arrive in Dublin on November 5.

It will be Ireland’s first game since an historic Test series-clinching victory over New Zealand in Wellington just over three months ago.

Ireland also face Fiji and Australia during their autumn schedule, with a number of players at varying stages of recovery.

Full-back Hugo Keenan, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and prop Tadhg Furlong are among those with injuries, although Keenan and Gibson-Park will be reintegrated to training this week alongside the likes of Jacob Stockdale and Tadhg Beirne.

Ulster’s national squad contingent of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Rob Herring, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell, meanwhile, returned from South Africa on Monday night.

The Irish Rugby Football Union said “they will be managed over the coming days” following recent illness issues experienced by the Ulster squad while in South Africa for United Rugby Championship games.

“Some players don’t need that much game time. Some players are able to just hit it straight from the word go, some players need five or six games to hit the ground running,” Farrell told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s up to us to assess that. We are not a massive playing group as well, so needs must at times.

“Certainly, nobody is ruled out at this stage.”

Ireland have beaten South Africa six times in the countries’ last 10 meetings but Farrell is braced for the challenge that awaits.

“They have got a unique way of playing and they are all on the same page – that’s their strength, isn’t it?” he added.

“They know their point of difference and go after it hard and have been very successful in doing that.

“To get back up to speed for that first game and be at our best is where we want to be and I think we all know it is where we have to be coming up against a good team like South Africa.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media