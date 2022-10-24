Search

24 Oct 2022

Alex Woodyard eyeing another start as AFC Wimbledon host Crewe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 2:35 PM

Alex Woodyard could line up again for AFC Wimbledon as they prepare to take on Crewe.

The Dons captain had been out with a long-term calf injury but made his first start at the weekend against Rochdale.

George Marsh is still sidelined with an ankle problem while Alex Pearce is likely to miss out after suffering a minor setback on his return from injury.

Wimbledon are currently 17th in the League Two table and are looking to make it two wins on the bounce.

Rod McDonald could miss out for Crewe ahead of the trip to London.

The defender was sidelined with a groin injury and missed the Railway Men’s draw with Doncaster at the weekend.

Courtney Baker-Richardson recovered from a muscle problem to play against Rovers and should line up again.

Christopher Long (ankle), Callum Ainley (shoulder) and Charlie Colkett (hamstring) all remain on the sidelines.

