Search

24 Oct 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffer shock 21-3 defeat to Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffer shock 21-3 defeat to Carolina Panthers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 7:05 AM

A rollercoaster season for Tampa Bay has taken its sharpest turn yet as the Buccaneers fell 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers.

After starting the year with just three wins from six games, Tom Brady’s men would have looked upon the Panthers fixture as a catalyst to get their season back on track.

The Panthers had other ideas, however, with a dominant rushing game contributing to the team’s three touchdowns.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, struggled mightily on both sides of the ball – a late field goal the sole bright spot on an otherwise dark day.

It was also a tough outing for Brady’s veteran rival Aaron Rodgers, as the Green Bay Packers were pipped by the Washington Commanders 23-21.

Despite a late Green Bay touchdown keeping things close, a 10-point third quarter ultimately proved enough for the Commanders to claim their third win of the year.

Rodgers threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers suffered their third-straight defeat.

The New York Giants continued their rise by dispatching the Jacksonville Jaguars to extend their winning streak to four.

Daniel Jones threw for one touchdown and ran in for another en route to a 23-17 victory.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs turned around a dismal first quarter to sail home with four second-half touchdowns to beat the San Francisco 49ers 44-23.

The Cleveland Browns were left to rue a series of costly errors as they were unable to chase down the Baltimore Ravens in a 23-20 loss.

Tua Tagovailoa had a successful return from injury as he led the Miami Dolphins to a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New York Jets remain undefeated on the road after eclipsing the Denver Broncos 16-9.

Elsewhere, there were big wins for the Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media