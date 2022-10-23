Search

23 Oct 2022

Russell Martin felt Callum Robinson made ‘easy mistake’ with red card in derby

Russell Martin felt Callum Robinson made ‘easy mistake’ with red card in derby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 4:35 PM

Russell Martin felt Cardiff forward Callum Robinson was guilty of making an “easy mistake” for the seventh-minute red card that allowed Swansea to continue their South Wales derby dominance.

Ollie Cooper and Michael Obafemi were on target as Swansea ran out comfortable 2-0 winners to secure a sixth win in eight derby meetings.

Cardiff have won just once in that time and their fate on Sunday was sealed when Robinson reacted to Ben Cabango’s early nudge by throwing the ball in to the face of the Wales defender.

Swansea boss Martin said: “We were helped with the early red card. It was something we spoke to our players about – especially the young ones in the team – to not get involved in any of that.

“Thankfully for us, one of their players did. It’s a really easy mistake to make when the atmosphere is like this in such a big game.

“Then, it was about sticking to our game plans more than ever and not changing anything. I really liked us and we should have scored more goals than we did.”

Cardiff’s third successive defeat leaves them in 20th place, two points above the relegation zone.

Interim boss Mark Hudson said he had no complaints over Robinson’s red card, saying: “It’s about having controlled aggression in moments during a game.

“It’s something to learn from and I can only focus on the players who were on from seven onwards.

“They stuck in, fought for the club, fought for the badge, and fought for each other, which is all you can ask.”

Asked if Robinson had apologised to his team-mates, Hudson said: “He’s had a few words with the players, of course.

“He’s an experienced person, an experienced player and I can say that since he’s come in he’s been brilliant for the football club.”

Swansea’s seventh win in nine games lifted them to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship, three points adrift of leaders QPR.

Martin said: “I’m not sitting here and saying we’re going to go on and do anything.

“There will be some tough moments between now and the end of the season because that’s football.

“But what we have now is a real conviction, belief and togetherness in a group of players that is really important to any successful team.”

Martin has now overseen 3-0, 4-0 and 2-0 wins against Cardiff in the last 12 months.

Asked for the reason for Swansea’s hold over derby bragging rights, he said: “Well that’s the third manager we have played in three games. That’s probably it.

“I can’t speak for Cardiff or what they are doing. But for us, we have stuck to a real plan and have clarity and belief in it.

“Even at times, when it got tough, we stuck to it. It’s probably that.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media