Search

23 Oct 2022

David Healy expects it may not be his time for the Northern Ireland job

David Healy expects it may not be his time for the Northern Ireland job

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 2:05 PM

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer David Healy has suggested he is not ready to replace the sacked Ian Baraclough as manager of the national team.

Linfield boss Healy, under some pressure himself after a 4-2 home defeat to Larne on Saturday, has been mentioned alongside the likes of former boss Michael O’Neill, Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright and Neil Lennon since the Irish FA’s board decided to axe Baraclough at a board meeting on Thursday night.

But the 43-year-old, who has guided Linfield to five Irish League titles, two Irish Cups and the Football League Cup since taking his first managerial role with the south Belfast club back in 2015, believes there are others more qualified than him at this time.

Healy said in the Sunday Life: “I represented Northern Ireland with, hopefully, great pride as a player. I played in games I probably shouldn’t have because I was injured. I played when I shouldn’t have travelled, but I wanted to play.

“Playing and representing your country is the pinnacle for me, I played for some incredible clubs along the way as a footballer, but managing Northern Ireland for any young aspiring footballer turned coach or manager would be a dream…

“Further down the line I’d imagine there’s a job there you’d want to take.

“At the minute, with the calibre of coaches and managers who will be linked to it, I’d imagine there will be quite a few more in demand who want the job.”

Healy also saluted Baraclough, shown the door after a dismal Nations League campaign left him with only four wins from 22 competitive matches, saying the fruits of his work in blooding younger players would be seen for years to come.

“I do hope when people see an international at the age of 24 or 25 and well-established a few years from now, they remember it was Ian Baraclough who gave him his first international cap,” Healy said.

“I am disappointed to see him go, and I’d imagine there will be quite a few names linked to the job.”

On Saturday, St Mirren boss Robinson, who interviewed for the role when Baraclough replaced Michael O’Neill in June 2020, was more circumspect when asked about the Northern Ireland vacancy.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 win over Dundee United, the 47-year-old said: “I have had no contact whatsoever. I have a hard enough job here without taking my focus off it. There isn’t contact so there’s no point speculating.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media