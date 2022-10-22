Nigel Clough ready to makes changes at Mansfield after Crawley defeat

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough admitted he was ready to makes changes after his promotion-chasing side suffered their first League Two defeat in seven games in a 3-2 loss at improving Crawley.

The Stags arrived at the Broadfield Stadium having won their previous four away matches in the league but they found themselves 2-0 down after only 13 minutes after strikes by Ashley Nadesan and Tom Nichols.

A Jordan Bowery penalty and George Lapslie’s fifth goal of the season drew Stags level by the break, but Nadesan settled the issue within a minute of the restart.

Clough was dismayed that his men stopped doing the things that had earned them four straight away wins, and said: “Three unchallenged goals have cost us. Nobody’s place is safe after today.

“With the quality that Crawley have – particularly up front – they are in a false position (21st). Their three strikers are as good as any in the league.

“We were not complacent, but not as good as we have been.”

Clough was doubly disappointed as he had been praising his team for keeping it tight at the back and giving little away in recent games.

He added: “We were the opposite to how we’ve been away from home.”

Interim Crawley boss Lewis Young – who stepped in following the sacking of Kevin Betsy a fortnight ago – reiterated that he would like the job on a full-time basis.

The Red Devils have won all three games in all competitions under Young, scoring 10 goals, and Young, 33, believes the players deserve enormous credit for turning things around.

Crawley climbed out of the drop zone to fourth-from-bottom after earning back-to-back league wins for the first time in six months.

Young said: “The players have been fantastic and have helped me no end.

“There were so many gigantic performances today, but we’re still 21st in the league and have not kept a clean sheet under me, which is something I want.”

Former Crawley defender Young believes Betsy added some talented players to the squad and feels there is plenty of time for them to leave their mark on the season.

He added: “They are a really good group of players and we will always create chances.

“We need to make sure they stay consistent and it’s nice to see the place starting to believe again.”