Mick Beale happy to put speculation behind him as QPR remain top of table

QPR boss Mick Beale savoured the 2-1 win over Wigan and said he was pleased to put speculation about his future behind him.

The victory was Rangers’ fifth in their past six games, kept them top of the Sky Bet Championship table, and came 48 hours after Beale rejected the chance to take over as Wolves manager.

His decision earned him a hero’s reception from the home fans at Loftus Road.

“That meant bundles, because there was a lot of uncertainty,” Beale said.

“I’m just happy that the noise has gone away and I can get back to my job.

“After a long week, I said to the staff: ‘Let’s just get the win and move on’. Take me out of the equation – I was just delighted to get the win.”

Beale admitted the approach from a Premier League club so soon into his first managerial job was “tempting” but insisted it was not the right time for him to move on.

He explained: “I made a commitment here. I asked seven players to come and sign. I met them all face-to-face asked them all to join the club. There were some players who maybe could have moved on that I persuaded to stay.

“I also brought two staff in myself and asked for things from the board in terms of supporting me.

“Seventeen games is no time to judge a manager. It’s no time to see if your ideas are being implemented.

“I’m just a novice learning my job and it was important that I stayed here. The Premier League can wait for later if I’m good enough.”

Wigan boss Leam Richardson conceded that his side paid the price for some poor defending from set-pieces.

Sam Field put QPR ahead by volleying in Stefan Johansen’s left-wing corner.

And less than two minutes after Nathan Broadhead’s equaliser, another Johansen corner, this time from the right, was headed home by Leon Balogun.

Rangers came under pressure in the second half and survived a late scare when Josh Magennis’ acrobatic effort struck the inside of the post after the forward was found by Graeme Shinnie’s cross.

“The competitive nature that we showed was very good. We possibly could have, should have, would have got something out of the game,” said Richardson.

“But if you come to places like this and don’t do the basics very well – and by that I mean the two set-play goals that we conceded – you’ll always find it tough.

“The lads are just as frustrated and disappointed as I am, because it’s unlike them.

“We’re at a level where you can’t not do the basics. It’s something you can control.

“The level of our performance was high against a team that are top of the league and going really well. We competed for most of the afternoon really well.

“We need to keep pushing the players to represent themselves well and be the best version of themselves that they can be.

“They need to be brave enough to accept the ball, because you’re playing against good teams and good managers.”