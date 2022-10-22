Bristol Rovers peg back leaders Plymouth to pick up a point

Plymouth surrendered a two-goal lead as Bristol Rovers mounted a stunning second-half comeback to earn a 2-2 draw against the Sky Bet League One leaders.
On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz put the Pilgrims in command on 14 minutes with a brilliant left-footed curler as his side went in search of their sixth successive league win.
When Adam Randell doubled the lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time with a thunderous 25-yarder, Argyle seemed set to maintain their four-point advantage over second-placed promotion rivals Ipswich.
Rovers had other ideas and Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn reduced the deficit just two minutes after entering the fray as a half-time substitute with a close-range finish following Aaron Collins’ cross.
Collins then showed why he hopes to win a place in the Wales World Cup squad with his ninth goal this season, coolly beating Michael Cooper with a low finish after latching on to Ryan Loft’s back-heel to deny Argyle.
