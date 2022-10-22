Search

22 Oct 2022

Marco Silva impressed by passion of ‘very good’ Leeds boss Jesse Marsch

Marco Silva impressed by passion of ‘very good’ Leeds boss Jesse Marsch

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 10:05 AM

Fulham boss Marco Silva has expressed his admiration for Leeds counterpart Jesse Marsch’s passionate approach to the game.

The two managers will go head-to-head for the first time at Elland Road on Sunday when Fulham bid to maintain their climb up the Premier League table.

Marsch, who recently served a touchline ban for remonstrating with the match officials, is sure to be an animated presence again in the technical area as Leeds aim to halt a seven-game winless run.

When asked about the Leeds head coach, Silva told the media: “It will be the first time that we play against each other.

“Passion, is the first thing that I can see. I can feel it, even on the touchline, how he feels during a game.”

Marsch was sent off during his side’s 5-2 defeat at Brentford last month as his frustrations with the match officials got the better of him and he was forced to watch the following home draw against Aston Villa from the stands.

The 48-year-old American has come under increasing pressure following his side’s disappointing display in Thursday night’s 2-0 defeat at Leicester.

It was a third successive loss for Marsch’s side, who sit outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

But Silva offered his support for the former New York Red Bulls, Salzburg and Leipzig boss, who Leeds tasked with succeeding Marcelo Bielsa after sacking the hugely popular Argentinian in February.

Silva added: “He’s trying his best for his team, he’s a very good manager. Last season he had a good impact on their squad when he came after Bielsa.

“They lost some players, but they did well in the market as well, they signed very good players, young players with very good quality.

“It will be tough for us, but we will challenge a good side. I think it will be a good game.”

Fulham rose to ninth in the table after Thursday night’s 3-0 home win against Villa, who sacked manager Steven Gerrard shortly after.

The Cottagers have won four and drawn three of their first 11 league matches since Silva steered them straight back to the top flight last season after relegation.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media